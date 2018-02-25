

CTVNews.ca Staff





A tailor in Montreal has kept his passion for making suits and dress shirts alive despite nearly 70 years on the job.

At age 92, Russell Goldberg, the founder and owner of Russell’s, still comes to work six days a week and has no intention of retiring anytime soon.

“As far as I’m concerned, my last day (working) will be my last day on Earth because I don’t want to stay home,” Goldberg told CTV Montreal.

Russell’s is one of the last Montreal suit shops to make their suits by hand in-house. The clientele has included former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney and his son Ben, but Goldberg makes sure everyone who comes through his doors feels special.

“When I say celebrities I'm not talking about a movie star, I'm talking (about) mainly my customers,” he said. “They're all movie stars to me.”

At a base price of $3,500 per suit, Goldberg certainly tailors his clothes to the “movie star” demographic. He keeps a 250-page book with pictures of his customers in their suits at events around the globe.

The shop opened in 1950 when Goldberg returned from serving in the Navy.

“I started working at the age of 14 and I knew from the beginning I had to learn the business so I could be on my own,” he said.

When Goldberg is finally ready to hang up his needle and thread, Paolo Cioffi, his longtime friend and colleague will be ready to take over the reins.

“(Goldberg’s) a very lovable guy,” said Cioffi. “He’s a very good person and he’s a good salesman.”

