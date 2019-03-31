

CTVNews.ca Staff





The Duke and Duchess of Sussex seem set to once again break from royal tradition, with the birth of the royal baby just weeks away.

U.K. tabloid The Sun is reporting that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have decided not to have their baby in the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital in central London.

The Lindo Wing has long been associated with the royals, with four decades of royal babies making their first public appearance on the steps outside.

Harry’s mother Diana of Wales gave birth to the Prince and his brother William in the ward, and more recently, William and Kate had all three of their children there.

The paper reports that a source says that Harry and Meghan want a more private birth, possibly closer to their new home in Windsor.

As Meghan is a first-time mother, she’s reportedly nervous about possible complications, and wants the birth as far away from the spotlight as possible.

The paper reports that the move may also be in part an attempt to not be seen as “copying” Kate.

“She just wants a normal, natural birth and to bond with her baby, without being primped and blow-dried to within an inch of her life just for the pictures,” the source is quoted as saying.

Despite the fact that the baby is unlikely to enter the line of succession, public interest in the baby remains intense.

Kensington Palace has not commented on the rumour.