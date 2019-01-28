

Relaxnews





Monochrome makeup just got an upgrade: the latest Hollywood beauty trend is for a unified beauty look that encompasses the nails, too. We look at three celebrities leading the way.

Julia Roberts

Hollywood legend Julia Roberts was literally glowing at the Golden Globe Awards earlier this month. The star opted for a dewy makeup look featuring golden hues to match her nude gown, and sported a metallic gold manicure created by celebrity nail artist Mazz Hanna to boot. The overall effect was an elegant, sunkissed, glamorous look that tied together perfectly with her outfit.

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga is enjoying a moment in the spotlight, and the "A Star is Born" actress is using the opportunity to make some very fashionable beauty statements. On Sunday evening she stepped out in Los Angeles for the Screen Actors Guild Awards rocking an oxblood statement lip and a matching manicure, proving that, when it comes to red, you can never have too much.

Beyonce

Trendsetter Beyonce has also jumped on the matchy-matchy bandwagon (as reported by Vogue), taking to Instagram earlier this month to debut an elegant nude-pink look that saw the superstar team her silky blouse to a pearly-pink eyeshadow and a corresponding manicure. The addition of emerald green jewelry that matched the cuffs of her shirt elevated the look even further.