Is it OK to re-gift or return holiday presents? An etiquette expert weighs in

Holiday seasons lead to careful gift etiquette (George Dolgikh/ pexels.com) Holiday seasons lead to careful gift etiquette (George Dolgikh/ pexels.com)

MORE LIFESTYLE NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social