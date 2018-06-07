Grocery store workers find rare orange lobster
An orange lobster was found at Roche Bros. Supermarkets in Westborough, Mass. (Roche Bros. Supermarkets/Facebook)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, June 7, 2018 2:56PM EDT
WESTBOROUGH, Mass. - Workers at a Massachusetts supermarket have found a rare orange lobster.
Roche Bros. Supermarkets said in a Facebook post on May 29 workers at their Westborough store found the lobster in a shipment of crustaceans from Cape Breton Island in Nova Scotia.
It has since donated the lobster to the New England Aquarium in Boston.
The Lobster Institute at the University of Maine says the likelihood of a lobster being orange is about 1 in 30 million.
The New England Aquarium says the lobster is about 7 to 9 years old. It says the crustacean is lucky to be alive because its colour was "flashing a neon sign" to predators.
The lobster will either stay in Boston or go to another aquarium in Japan.
Delivering our one-in-30 million pumpkin-orange live lobster to his new home at the New England Aquarium! How about a new name to go with his new digs? Our associates have suggested Edrick, Kevin, or Lucky. Comment with what you think we should call him!Posted by Roche Bros. Supermarkets on Thursday, 7 June 2018
