

CTVNews.ca Staff





A grocery store in Nova Scotia is currently displaying a pair of curious crustaceans: one white and one blue lobster.

“We’re the envy of all the seafood departments around,” Trent MacLean, seafood manager at Sobeys in Pictou, N.S., told CTV Atlantic.

The white lobster, which has been named Casper, is the rarer of the two. The odds of catching one are about one in one hundred million.

“It’s a white male lobster,” MacLean explained. “It’s about a pound, I would say… It’s got a little tint of blue to it, but it’s very pretty.”

Casper was on display for just a few days when he was joined by a lobster that has been named Little Blue. The chances of catching a blue lobster are approximately one in two million.

“Everybody’s calling me asking if they can get one,” MacLean said. “We’d absolutely love to have more.”

Fortunately for the lobsters, neither is for sale. Local fishermen generally consider unusual-coloured crustaceans to be good luck.

Speaking to CTV Atlantic, Gary Nowlan of the Pictou Lobster Hatchery explained that there are typically three types of pigment in a lobster’s shell: red, blue and yellow. While those colours are usually balanced in a typical lobster, genetic mutations can cause a lobster to produce more of one of those pigments. White lobsters, conversely, are likely albinos, meaning that they exhibit a complete or partial lack of all pigmentation.

“When you cook (blue lobsters), they turn red, same as the normal ones,” Nowlan said. “I don’t know if anybody’s actually cooked (a white lobster). I certainly wouldn’t because we always like to let them go.”

With a report from CTV Atlantic’s Dan MacIntosh