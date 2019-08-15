Gay German penguins adopt an egg at Zoo Berlin
Skipper and Ping, a same-sex king penguin couple, can be seen in this image. (Zoo Berlin/ Twitter)
Published Thursday, August 15, 2019 2:08PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, August 15, 2019 2:26PM EDT
A same-sex king penguin couple, Skipper and Ping, have adopted an egg at Zoo Berlin.
The two arrived together from a zoo in Hamburg in April, according to CNN, and had previously taken turns attempting to hatch rocks and bits of food between their feet.
If the egg turns out to be fertilized, it will be the first chick born to two fathers at the zoo.