Do you like those Balenciagas, the ones that look like safety pins?

Some internet users resoundingly do not like the French luxury fashion brand’s safety pin earrings, which are retailing online for a cool $665.

The “Safety XL Earrings,” which appeared on fashion site ModeSens in July, are of an undisclosed “long length,” feature an engraved Balenciaga logo and are crafted from silver.

“I know (people) in L.A. that have been doing that for years,” wrote one Twitter user. “They are out their god damn mind.”

“So, everyone is running out of ideas for products? Is this really real? SAFETY PINS that you can get at the store for under $5. I just...” wrote another user.

It’s not the first time the brand has irked internet users, who mocked a $3,170 (in 2017) extra-large blue tote bag that resembled the iconic $1 Ikea FRAKTA shopping bag. The brand has long been considered a leader in avant-garde fashion, the industry’s “original provocateur.” Christian Dior reportedly once said that “haute couture is like an orchestra whose conductor is Balenciaga.” Hubert de Givenchy once stated he didn’t think “even the Bible” had taught him as much as Balenciaga.

That sentiment is echoed in the product description on ModeSens.com: “A pioneer in the fashion industry, Balenciaga offers disruptive and groundbreaking styles in its offerings,” the description reads. “These Safety XL earrings honour this heritage.”

