

The Associated Press





CAIRO - Egypt has moved the sixth and last chariot of famed pharaoh Tutankhamun to an under-construction museum near the pyramids in Giza.

The priceless artifact, paraded through Cairo on Saturday with a military police escort, was relocated from the Egyptian NationalMilitary Museum to its final resting place at the Grand Egyptian Museum.

The chariot was a major feature of the military museum for over 30 years. It now sits among more than 4,500 of King Tut's items at the Grand Egyptian Museum.

Some 7,000 square meters have been allocated to King Tut's belongings at the new museum, home to thousands of artifacts spanning different dynasties of ancient Egypt.

The nearly intact tomb of the 18th Dynasty king was discovered in 1922.