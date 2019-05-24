

CTVNews.ca Staff, with a report from CTV Regina's Colton Wiens





Two patient transfer attendants in Saskatchewan granted the final wish of a terminally ill man with stage four brain cancer, when they stopped for ice cream while transferring him to hospice care.

Donn Hale, who had been in the Regina General Hospital since April 19, was transported to hospice care on May 7.

The 72-year-old's daughter, April Boldt, made a point of bringing him ice cream every day while he was in hospital, but on that day, she hadn't yet gotten him a treat.

"April looks at me and goes 'So you'll go anywhere?' I'm like 'Yeah, where do you want go?'" said patient transfer attendant Brad Tice in an interview with CTV Regina. "She goes, 'Do you want to go to Milky Way for ice cream?'"

Tice and his partner Eric Taylor say they were happy to stop, even taking the experience one step further.

Boldt assumed she would run out and get her father the ice cream, but was shocked when Tice and Taylor began unloading him from the ambulance.

"We unload the back, wheel him in a stretcher right up to the window," said Tice. "He got this big sundae with Skor chips and I'm sitting with my ice cream cone a little jealous of what he's got."

Saskatchewan Patient Transfer Service often takes patients for a final trip to a destination of their choice since the service is not for emergencies.

Boldt called it an "amazing experience" and praised the workers, saying "They were so kind, gentle and treated my dad with such respect."

"I shook [Hale's] hand and told him it was an absolute honour to meet him and he goes, 'This was the best day ever'," said Tice.

Bryan Schooley, founder and director of Saskatchewan Patient Transfer Service, said Hale's experience is a testament to those who work at the patient transfer service.

"This is the goal -- to serve the people of the province the best we can, and in a unique way that's not an everyday part of the healthcare system," said Schooley.

Boldt later took to Facebook to share the experience, writing "Thank you again to these two extraordinary men for making my Dad so happy on his last ride."

Hale died shortly after the transfer on May 16.