

CTVNews.ca Staff





Some teenagers wish to meet their favourite celebrities. Others want to see the world.

Aiden Anderson wanted to learn what life is like for Canada’s prime minister – and this week, he’s getting a chance to do just that.

Born with a rare heart defect, Anderson had a once-in-a-lifetime Ottawa trip arranged for him by Make-A-Wish Canada.

An RCMP protection detail met Anderson, 15, when he arrived at the airport Monday. He was whisked to the Chateau Laurier hotel, where he was given a welcome befitting a prime minister. Tuesday brought visits to the Rideau Hall, RCMP operations and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s aircraft.

A number of surprises were arranged for Anderson, including a meeting with former prime minister Paul Martin and a horse-drawn carriage ride through the streets of Ottawa.

The London, Ont., teen spent Wednesday on Parliament Hill, where he was expected to hold a press conference in the afternoon and have dinner with Trudeau at night.

Asked what he would talk about at the press conference, Anderson chose to build suspense.

“I’m going to talk about a number of different things,” he told CTV Ottawa.

“I’m actually very excited, but at the same time a little bit nervous.”

Anderson said his experience in Ottawa had been “amazing,” giving him a unique perspective on one of his lifelong passions.

“I’ve always been fascinated with politics and I’ve always loved our nation’s capital,” he said.

The trip was scheduled to conclude Thursday with Anderson shadowing the commander of the Canadian Army and being named an honorary lieutenant-colonel for the day.

