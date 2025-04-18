ADVERTISEMENT

Venice expands its day-tripper tax program to combat overtourism

By The Associated Press

Published

Stewards check tourists' QR codes outside the main train station in Venice, Italy, Friday, April 18, 2025, as the city for a second year is charging day-trippers an arrivals tax. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)


















