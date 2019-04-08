A popular Instagram account has garnered more than 68,000 followers by gently teasing celebrity preachers for their wildly expensive clothes and footwear.

PreachersNSneakers has posted more than 30 pictures since launching last month, often in split screen, showing the hefty price tag attached to the pastor’s trendy sports shoes and designer clothes.

A recent post claims to price an outfit worn by Los Angeles pastor Chad Veach at more than $2,800, including a $2,000 Gucci backpack and ‘traxedo’ pants priced at $795.

But Veach claimed in the comments that he did not pay for anything he was wearing in the picture. He has since deleted his comment and changed his Instagram handle.

According to an interview with the Fashionista website, PreachersNSneakers is run by “Tyler Jones,” the pen name of a 29-year-old evangelical Christian and sneaker reseller.

“All I do is find pictures, look up the things that they're wearing and then put out the current market price and let you decide what you feel about that, you know?,” he told Fashionista.

“I just think that if you’re in church you should know how your pastor is spending the money.”

Most of the church leaders featured have large followings on social media.

Since the account launched last month, it has targeted Rich Wilkerson Jr, who officiated at Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s wedding, and Justin Bieber’s pal Judah Smith.

“The Lord works in mysterious colourways,” according to Jones.