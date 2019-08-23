The Morris Animal Refuge hospital in Philadelphia, Penn., posted a photo on their social media accounts of ‘Mr. B,’ a very large cat they have designated with the term “chonk,” who is currently up for adoption.

“OMG, big boi Mr. B is a CHONK,” the post starts, as a staff member holds up the cat in question – who seems remarkably depressed despite his new-found celebrity.

Twitter users flooded the Morris Animal Refuge account with well wishes and photos of their own large felines, and the animal hospital’s website crashed at one point due to the traffic and interest in Mr. B.

Morris Animal Refuge has currently raised US$1,458 for the 26-pound cat’s veterinary care, according to their Facebook page.