5 signature Parisian drinks and where to find them
In this Sept. 18, 2017 photo, a bartender at Harry's New York Bar in Paris mixes up a bloody Mary. The cocktail is said to have been created at the bar, an institution since 1911. (Michelle Locke via AP)
Michelle Locke, The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, December 26, 2017 11:46AM EST
PARIS -- Thirsty for fabulous sightseeing, strolling and shopping? Paris has got you covered.
Or maybe you're simply thirsty. No problem. Whether you fancy Champagne atop the Eiffel Tower or coffee at a sidewalk cafe, here are five ways to raise a toast, Parisian style, through a series of five signature drinks:
1. You can celebrate a visit to the Eiffel Tower at the landmark's Bar à Champagne.
2. Make a toast to Ernest Hemingway with your martini at his old hangout at the Ritz Paris.
3. Give yourself a boost with a double espresso at Les Deux Magots.
4. At Harry's New York Bar, try the classic bloody mary.
5. Warm up with a hot chocolate at the Angelina cafe near Luxembourg Gardens.