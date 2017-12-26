

Michelle Locke, The Associated Press





PARIS -- Thirsty for fabulous sightseeing, strolling and shopping? Paris has got you covered.

Or maybe you're simply thirsty. No problem. Whether you fancy Champagne atop the Eiffel Tower or coffee at a sidewalk cafe, here are five ways to raise a toast, Parisian style, through a series of five signature drinks:

1. You can celebrate a visit to the Eiffel Tower at the landmark's Bar à Champagne.

2. Make a toast to Ernest Hemingway with your martini at his old hangout at the Ritz Paris.

3. Give yourself a boost with a double espresso at Les Deux Magots.

4. At Harry's New York Bar, try the classic bloody mary.

5. Warm up with a hot chocolate at the Angelina cafe near Luxembourg Gardens.