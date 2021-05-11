TORONTO -- A dog rescue group that managed to bring 19 dogs from Lebanon to be adopted by families in Canada saw them arrive in Montreal on Tuesday.

Cynthia Ashkar, who works with the veterinarian team for Rescue Dogs Lebanon-Canada overseas, says she feels a special connection with the animals.

“When I see these animals being hit by cars, shot, abandoned, abused, I felt with them somehow,” Ashkar told CTV News. “I felt their pain and I needed to give them a voice.”

Ashkar and her team have rescued more than 350 dogs from Lebanon and helped them get to families here in Canada, including the Ephraims.

“They’re so loyal,” Zak Ephraim told CTV News. “They’re such great animals, the fact they could still trust people after what they’ve been through… is just amazing.”