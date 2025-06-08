ADVERTISEMENT

Guelph

Police investigate two related thefts from Guelph business, almost $2.5K in cosmetics stolen

By Hannah Schmidt

Published

The suspect is described as having tanned skin, around 5’10”, 200 pounds with dark hair. Staff saw him getting into a grey Dodge Caravan. (Courtesy: Guelph Police Service)


















