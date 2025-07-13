ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

‘Hmong Canada Day’ event in Waterloo Region celebrates almost 50 years in the country

By Sidra Jafri

Published

A first-of-its-kind event was held in Waterloo Region on Sunday, for the Hmong community to celebrate almost 50 years in Canada.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.