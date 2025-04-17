ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Driver cuts off truck driver, causes fowl mess in Stratford, Ont.

By Shelby Knox

Published

Dozens of turkey carcasses were strewn across Ontario Street in Stratford, Ont. on April 16, 2025. (Courtesy: Jess Kudas)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.