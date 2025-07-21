ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Armed robbery reported at Kitchener gas station

By Hannah Schmidt

Published

Waterloo Regional Police want to identify this man as part of their investigation into a gas station robbery in Kitchener. (Source: WRPS)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.