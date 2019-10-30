

Nicole Bogart, CTVNews.ca





TORONTO -- Walmart Canada is the third retailer to recall lactose-free baby formula due to concerns of possible Cronobacter contamination.

According to an updated recall notice from Health Canada, Parent’s Choice brand Infant Formula Babies Sensitive to Lactose has been recalled due to the risk of the bacteria which can cause rare bloodstream and central nervous system infections.

The health agency says although Cronobacter is not commonly linked to human illness, in rare cases it can cause serious or fatal infections. The bacterium has been associated with severe intestinal infections and blood poisoning, especially in newborns.

Health Canada says the formula should not be consumed.

The recall affects products sold nationally in 638 gram packages with a best before date of Nov. 5, 2020.

On Saturday, Costco Wholesale Canada Ltd. also recalled its Kirkland Signature brand Non-GMO Infant Formula for Babies Sensitive to Lactose due to the same concerns. Earlier this month, Loblaw Companies Ltd. also recalled its President's Choice brand Lower Iron milk-based powdered infant formula.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with any of the products.