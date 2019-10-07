President's Choice baby formula recalled over possible contamination
President's Choice: Lower Iron milk based powdered infant formula – 900 g. (CFIA)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, October 7, 2019 5:18AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, October 7, 2019 8:04AM EDT
OTTAWA -- Loblaw Companies Ltd, is recalling its President's Choice brand Lower Iron milk-based powdered infant formula due to possible contamination by Cronobacter bacteria.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the product was sold in stores across the country in 900 gram packages with a best before date of Aug. 29, 2021.
The agency says no illnesses have been linked to the product.
It notes that while Cronobacter is not commonly linked to human illness, in rare cases it can cause serious or even fatal infections.
