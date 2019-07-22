

The Canadian Press





CALGARY -- A tiny wireless sensor is giving cardiovascular surgeons in Calgary a heads up when it comes to the ongoing care of heart attack patients.

The CardioMEMS device is just 15 millimetres long and is implanted in the pulmonary artery.

It measures lung pressure, which is a key marker of a patient's heart health and physicians receive daily reports, which allow them to detect problems early.

Dr. Brian Clarke of Calgary's Foothills Medical Centre has implanted the sensor in six patients so far.

He says it reduces the amount of time someone has to stay in hospital.

The device is part of a pilot project that will involve a total of 15 patients before it is completed in early 2020.