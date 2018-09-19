

Going to the gym doesn’t just require more of a physical effort than staying on the couch. According to a new Canadian-led study, even thinking about exercising taxes the human brain.

Matthieu Boisgontier from the University of British Columbia led a team of researchers seeking an explanation for the “exercise paradox” – the idea that people are becoming more sedentary despite decades of education about the benefits of physical activity.

They found that answer, they believe, in the brain.

“The failure of public policies to counteract the pandemic of physical inactivity may be due to brain processes that have been developed and reinforced across evolution,” Boisgontier said in a press release.

The researchers reached their conclusions by putting people in front of computers and asking them to control on-screen avatars. The people were shown a series of images displaying scenes of physical activity or inactivity, and were told to move their avatars toward the activity images and away from the inactivity images as quickly as possible.

The subjects were also hooked up to electrodes to monitor their brain activity. The researchers found that moving the avatar away from scenes of inactivity exerted the subjects’ brains more than moving it toward scenes of activity.

“These results suggest that our brain is innately attracted to sedentary behaviours,” Boisgontier said.

According to Boisgontier, humans’ tendency away from unnecessary exertion likely evolved because it lets individuals conserve energy and put it toward more important uses such as finding food, shelter and sexual partners.

The research was published in the journal Neuropsychologia. Future research could look at whether brains can be retrained to work around the automatic inclination toward inactivity.