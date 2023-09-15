Stop using these unauthorized health products, Health Canada warns

The health agency says that these unauthorized products are either falsely labeled to contain or have been tested and verified to contain dangerous ingredients. (Photo: Health Canada) The health agency says that these unauthorized products are either falsely labeled to contain or have been tested and verified to contain dangerous ingredients. (Photo: Health Canada)

MORE HEALTH NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News