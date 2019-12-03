The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has recalled President’s Choice coleslaw due to possible salmonella contamination.

The recall affects products with a best before date of Dec. 4 that were distributed in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario and Saskatchewan, though the recall notice indicates the product may be found nationwide.

The recall was triggered following CFIA test results of the product. No illnesses have been reported thus far.

Salmonella infection is a bacterial disease that affects the intestines can last a few days. Symptoms include vomiting, abdominal cramps, diarrhea and fever.

The CFIA is urging anyone who becomes sick after eating the coleslaw to contact their doctor.