Possible hepatitis A contamination in some strawberry products in Quebec
This April 28, 2014, photo shows strawberries in Concord, N.H. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, April 17, 2018 12:36PM EDT
MONTREAL -- The Quebec Agriculture Department is warning consumers to avoid various strawberry products that may have been contaminated with the hepatitis A virus.
The juice, smoothies and cocktails were offered for sale in Adonis stores until April 13.
They were prepared with "Montana" frozen raw strawberries from Egypt.
The department says cases of illness associated with consumption of the products have been reported.
Infection with the hepatitis A virus usually manifests as fever, general malaise, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting and abdominal dioscomfort.
The infection can also cause jaundice, dark urine and pale stools. Symptoms can appear up to 50 days after eating contaminated food.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from Health News
- Exercise, not calcium, urged to prevent falls in seniors
- Study suggests parental diet before conception affects child's health
- Marijuana-based drug gets positive review from U.S. agency
- Possible hepatitis A contamination in some strawberry products in Quebec
- Australia seeks help in halting flesh-eating Buruli ulcer 'epidemic'