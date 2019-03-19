A Nova Scotia woman lost nearly 100 kilograms, or 220 pounds, after feeling “tired of being tired” and missing out on parts of her life because of her weight.

At her heaviest, Nicole Hicks weighed 460 pounds but she lost nearly half of that in 16 months -- all without setting foot in a gym.

"I did it all home [with] just with good food and moving your body -- that's it,” she told CTV Atlantic. Her weight loss journey has inspired thousands who now follow her ups and downs on Instagram.

Hicks was motivated because she couldn’t do the things that most people take for granted.

"Everything was hard. I couldn't go to the grocery [store] with my husband,” Hicks said. “I couldn't go to the movies because I was scared I wasn't going to be able to fit in the seats. Going for drives, it hurt."

But her critical turning point came on Christmas Eve 2014.

"I actually wanted to take my life,” she said. Hicks’ home had a locked gun cabinet and she knew exactly where the key was usually kept.

"It's always in that place and … it wasn't there that day,” she recalls. “So it was like, ‘you know what, Nicole? You're supposed to be here. You know, you have a purpose.’”

That’s when Hicks pledged to turn her life around, starting with a healthy and physical exercise. Starting was hard, she says, recalling her intial session on the treadmill in her bedroom.

“[But] the first day I went in there, I got on and I only lasted three minutes,” she said, remembering that she burst into tears afterwards.

Hicks recalled feeling sore and thinking, “’I'm exhausted and I don't think I can do this.’”

But four years later, Hicks is now a certified fitness trainer who can handle pretty much every workout routine imaginable.

She uses her own experience to help others reach their fitness goals, but she’s always sure to tell her clients that the “journey isn't easy.”

Hicks said a lot of people start out thinking, "everything should be perfect and you're not going to have any bad days.” But she said bumps on the road are normal.

"The days that you feel like you can't go anymore -- the days that you feel the world is against you -- those are the days that you need to push even harder,” Hicks said.

"My advice is to keep going, to keep pushing because this life that I'm living now it's so amazing.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Age 13: 220 pounds Age 31: 235 pounds By the age of 13 I weighed 220 pounds, at that time I thought well, this is the way I’m suppose to be. I watched my dear mother struggle with her weight off and on until she passed away when I was 15 years old. �� I remember this one time...My gosh! She lost 80 pounds, she was feeling herself and rightly so!! It was Mother’s Day and she bought this red skirt and blazer!! Oh I almost forgot the red heels!! ���� she was looking �� Well, I tell you! I remember standing behind her while she looked at herself in the mirror with such pride!! ������ I will never forget that day. We went to church that morning and she fell down the stairs �� which messed up her leg and back. She was down for months and that led her into a deep depression and weight gain. She was always there for me which made her even more special.. even tho she was going through this mess she always put her baby girl first. �� I’m super emotional even writing this. When she passed it was like my whole world was shattered, I felt absent and depressed. I got mixed up with drugs and alcohol trying to numb the pain, hanging around the wrong people because all I wanted was to feel that love my mother had for me. I began to hate myself, my life and god for taking my teacher, my mother and my best friend away from me. After years and years of failures, heart break, mental and physical abuse and even trying to take my own life at one point, I’m proud of where I am today. So what if I’m still considered “plus size” I really don’t give a Fck lol to be honest. I living now!!! Omg do you know how long I waited to say that?? I know where you are.. you feel like your never going to get out of the hole you dug for yourself, you feel like maybe this is the way I’m suppose to be... no you deserve a healthy happy life and no, that doesn’t mean being a size 2. I UNDERSTAND. Just know there is a light at the end of the tunnel. I’m living proof! �� _______________________________________ #motivationmonday #weightlossjourney #weightloss #fatloss #glowup #fattofit #progressnotperfection #strongnotskinny #weightlossmotivation #transform #fitnessjourney #girlswholift

A post shared by Nicole (@1_fit_chick_in_progress) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

⏳My 5 minute waist trainer experience. ⏳ After I lost 170 ish pounds I started to feel “loose” if that makes sense. When I was dancing and running my stomach would hurt And well, you know the rest lol I’m thinking �� this will keep the skin down. I bought this waist trainer and after 5 minutes (yup! Only took me 5 minutes ��) I realized it wasn’t for me. I couldn’t breathe and I couldn’t dance or run the way I wanted too. �� So I took that puppy off and pushed through the pain. ✌�� • Picture on the left 260 Highest weight 460 Starting weight 430 After weight loss 210 Picture on the right �� ���� 235 Goal weight sexy as fck _______________________________________#weightlosstransformation #bootyfordays #bootybuilding #girlswholift #happyhumpday #fatloss #fattofit #progressnotperfection #strongnotskinny #gains #weightlossjourney #transform #curvy #bootyyy #cellulite

A post shared by Nicole (@1_fit_chick_in_progress) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I had set backs and losses that some or all of you could relate to, an irregular injury that took a toll on my body and took over my life- Left in a wheelchair for a span of my life, with countless surgeries to follow: These things contributed and influenced my weight gain. While I had hoped for and wanted a different life for myself, physically and emotionally things just got worse. In my late 20’s I had given up on my life. Secluded myself to my home and my office, looked for quick fixes like dietary pills and comfort foods and sadly, started planning with close friends that my husband be looked after & taken care in the event, and realism of my death. It took several years, and over 430lbs to re-assess my life and make the change that brought me to the life I live today. You do not need to be a point of immobility to be unhappy or ready for a change. To learn how to better yourself and love your body, as is, and as it grows stronger. I couldn’t walk for minutes straight. Not 5. Not at all. So I danced: Alone in a room to my favorite songs, with a case of water and an un-measure-able thirst to change! That’s how I started. And to this amazing human standing beside me!! Baby, we made it!!!! ��❤️ _______________________________________ #7yearssober ������❤️ �� #love #soulmate #support #weightlossjourney #weightlosstransformation #transform #bestfriend #weightloss #fatloss #fattofit #losingweight #lovehim #weightlossmotivation #throwbackthursday #throwback #husbandandwife #proudwife

A post shared by Nicole (@1_fit_chick_in_progress) on