

CTVNews.ca Staff, with a report from CTV Atlantic Bureau Chief Todd Battis





The news that a New Brunswick nurse was caught giving dangerous labour-inducing drugs to expectant mothers has left many families wondering if they were victims.

Two weeks ago, a situation where a mother required an emergency C-section prompted an investigation which found a nurse had been allegedly tampering with IV bags.

The bags showed evidence of including un-prescribed Oxytocin, a labour-inducing drug, prompting the firing of the nurse.

Now, several women who gave birth at the hospital are wondering if they and their children may have been at risk -- and what their legal options are.

"If there are any indication that my child has cerebral palsy…any injury due to oxygen deprivation, the very first thing I would be doing is going to the doctor to say: ‘Is there any indication that was caused by injudicious use of Oxytocin?’" medical malpractice lawyer John McKiggan told CTV News.

Oxytocin can be dangerous if used incorrectly, with serious side effects including rupturing of the uterus, a very slow heart rate or retinal hemorrhage in the baby.

Though Horizon health network says an internal investigation found only two cases of improper drug administration, CTV News has found that there could be more than 120 cases over the past two years.

"So they do need to do an investigation,” McKiggan said. “They do need to determine how many labour and deliveries she was involved in over the course of her employment."

RCMP continue to investigate after receiving a complaint about the incidents on March 27.