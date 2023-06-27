MAID: Organ donation guidelines updated for first time since 'natural death' eligibility criteria removed

Hospital beds are seen in this stock image. (Pixabay) Hospital beds are seen in this stock image. (Pixabay)

MORE HEALTH NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Olivia Chow elected mayor of Toronto

Olivia Chow has been elected mayor of Toronto ending almost 13 years of right-leaning rule at Toronto City Hall and becoming the first woman and the first visible minority person to lead the city since amalgamation.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social