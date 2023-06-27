MAID: Organ donation guidelines updated for first time since 'natural death' eligibility criteria removed
The guidelines on how to handle organ donation after medically-assisted death have been officially updated for the first time since a "reasonably foreseeable natural death" was removed from the eligibility criteria.
In 2019, Canadian Blood Services (CBS) developed a set of policy guidelines for organ and tissue donation surrounding patients undergoing medical assistance in dying (MAID), so that clinicians, organ donation organizations and palliative care experts would be able to walk patients through the process and their options for organ donation with sensitivity and care.
But these recommendations haven’t been updated since Bill C-7 removed the criteria of a foreseeable natural death in 2021 — until now.
CBS posted a set of updated and new recommendations in the Canadian Medical Association Journal on Monday.
"The purpose of this updated guidance is to continue to inform the development of policies and practices of donation after MAiD," authors wrote. "This will help clinicians navigate the medical, legal and ethical challenges that arise when they support patients pursuing donation after MAiD.”
The recommendations — which were developed on behalf of CBS with the help of the Canadian Society of Transplantation, the Canadian Association of Critical Care Nurses, the Canadian Donation and Transplantation Research Program and the Canadian Association of MAiD Assessors and Providers — includes two updated recommendations and eight new recommendations to add onto the 2019 guidelines, which are still largely applicable.
The updated and new recommendations centre around how to refer patients to organ donation organizations, how to receive informed consent, and education for physicians involved in organ donation and working with MAID applicants.
A group of 63 experts reviewed the legislative changes and held three meetings from June 2021 to April 2022 to create the recommendations. These meetings also included input from two patients who had requested and been found eligible for MAID, as well as two family members of patients who had previously donated organs after MAID.
Bill C-7 established safeguards for two types of patients: Track 1 patients, who do have a natural death that is reasonably foreseeable (i.e., a person with terminal cancer), and Track 2 patients, those who do not have a foreseeable natural death but fit other criteria. Track 2 patients have additional safeguards, including a minimum 90-day assessment period.
The new guidance doesn’t touch on the ethics of MAID or any of the controversy surrounding expanding MAID — it only seeks to address the topic of organ donation for those who have been found eligible for MAID in Canada.
A report recently found that Canada is performing the most organ transplants from MAID receipients out of the four countries that offer this practice. According to the Canadian Institute for Health Information, transplants using organs donated by patients who received MAID accounted for six per cent of all transplants from deceased donors in Canada in 2021.
RECOMMENDATIONS
The majority of guidelines from 2019 are still applicable, according to the new recommendations. However, some updates and some new recommendations are now being put forward.
UPDATED RECOMMENDATIONS
The new guidelines include two updated ones, both of which pertain to consent for Track 1 patients.
In situations where a Track 1 patient has provided first-person consent for MAID that includes first-person consent to organ donating, but lose their capacity to reaffirm their consent by signing the final waiver — such as in cases where illness might cause a steep deterioration in their mental faculties — their initial consent will be upheld and donation can be facilitated.
First-person consent refers to when a person consents to organ donation in a legally binding manner — essentially, a living will.
Additionally, when Track 1 patients have provided consent for MAID, but lose their capacity before they have the opportunity to give first-person consent to organ donation, that patient’s designated substitute decision maker should be talked to in order to ascertain if the patient was already a registered organ donor or discuss if it is consistent with the patient’s wishes.
NEW RECOMMENDATIONS
The new guidelines include eight new recommendations.
Track 1 patients
If a patient has been cleared to receive MAID after losing their mental capacity, admissions to the hospital for the purpose of retrieving organs for organ donation should be coordinated with the patients’ substitute decision maker.
Track 2 patients
Once a Track 2 patient’s eligibility for MAID is confirmed, they should be approached for first-person consent for organ donation regardless of when their eligibility for MAID was confirmed.
Unlike Track 1 patients, Track 2 patients already are required to provide final first-person consent directly before receiving MAID, due to them not having a foreseeable natural death. The new recommendations add that first-person consent needs to be obtained before transfer and admission to the hospital for organ donation for Track 2 patients as well.
Another recommendation suggests that if patients want to receive MAID at home, but also want to donate their organs — which usually requires a hospital — patient requests for organ donation to be carried out at home should be considered on a case-by-case basis.
“Further work is necessary to assess the potential for a medical, ethical and legal framework for donation after MAiD at home in the Canadian context,” authors wrote.
Track 2 patients should be referred to the provincial organ donation organization if they ask about organ donation, regardless of whether this discussion occurs within or after the minimum 90 day assessment period.
Organ donation organizations and health care professionals
The recommendations emphasized the importance of education, including a specific recommendation that health care professionals who are involved in organ donation after MAID should receive specialized training and support for these roles.
All organ donation organizations and transplantation programs should develop their own policies for how best to help MAID patients pursue directed organ donation — meaning organ donations where the donor specifies what person is to receive the organ or organs ahead of time. These policies should align with the regulations for living donation — organ donation by living donors — for their specific region.
Data on organ donation after MAID should be collected by the organizations that carry this out, and should be a priority.
CHANGES TO MAID OVER THE YEARS
Medical assistance in dying was first decriminalized in 2016, and Bill C-14 came into effect that year, creating an end-of-life MAID regime. The idea was to give Canadians who were facing intolerable suffering due to something like a terminal disease the ability to choose a medically assisted death they could plan and have loved ones present for. Decriminalizing MAID allowed physicians and nurses to provide this service without facing legal repercussions, but the sensitive nature of the idea of MAID necessitated clear regulations for when and how this could be applied.
The regulations and eligibility requirements for MAID saw a substantial update n Bill C-7, passed in 2021. This came after the Superior Court of Quebec ruled that it was unconstitutional to require “reasonable foreseeability of natural death” as a condition for accessing MAID.
In 2023, Canada extended a temporary exclusion of MAID eligibility for situations in which a person’s sole underlying medical condition was mental illness.
The inclusion of chronic mental illnesses as something that a patient can cite when seeking MAID has been the most controversial update to the MAID regulations. Supporters frame it as those with serious mental health issues wanting to be treated equally to those with physical conditions that cause suffering, but critics frame it as the government failing those with serious mental health issues by not developing and funding proper mental health supports and interventions that could stop someone from considering MAID by improving their situation.
In the case of this new organ donation guidance, authors recommend that the guidelines be widely publicized in order to best inform clinicians and patients.
“In jurisdictions reliant on patient initiation of donation after MAID, lack of awareness of the option may result in missed opportunities,” they wrote. “Jurisdictions without central coordination of MAID may experience similar challenges.”
MORE HEALTH NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russia drops charges against Prigozhin and others who took part in brief rebellion
Russian authorities said Tuesday they have closed a criminal investigation into the armed rebellion led by mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, with no charges against him or any of the other participants.
Putin says the aborted rebellion played into the hands of Russia's enemies
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday blasted organizers of a weekend revolt as 'traitors' who played into the hands of Ukraine's government and its allies. The rebellion by armed mercenaries, which lasted less than 24 hours, was the gravest threat yet to Putin's authority.
Olivia Chow elected mayor of Toronto
Olivia Chow has been elected mayor of Toronto ending almost 13 years of right-leaning rule at Toronto City Hall and becoming the first woman and the first visible minority person to lead the city since amalgamation.
MAID: Organ donation guidelines updated for first time since 'natural death' eligibility criteria removed
The guidelines on how to handle organ donation after medically-assisted death have been officially updated for the first time since a 'reasonably foreseeable natural death' was removed from the eligibility criteria.
Belgian shot putter goes viral running hurdles to save team from disqualification
Belgian shot putter Jolien Boumkwo ran the 100-metre hurdles to save her team from disqualification at the European Athletics Team Championships on Saturday in Poland, after her teammates pulled-out due to injury.
Christine Dawood gives first interview after losing husband and son on Titan submersible
Christine Dawood, whose husband Shahzada and son Suleman died aboard the Titan submersible, gives an interview about how the tragedy changed her life.
Tourist filmed carving his girlfriend's name into Rome's Colosseum
Italy’s culture minister is calling for a man to be “identified and sanctioned” after he was filmed allegedly carving his and his fiancée’s names into the Colosseum in Rome.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
A Canadian energy company was hacked, Putin called organizers of a weekend revolt 'traitors' and David Johnston is officially no longer special rapporteur.
Competition Bureau to release study on grocery sector concentration and food costs
Canada's competition watchdog is expected to release a study today examining whether consolidation in the grocery sector is contributing to rising food costs. The Competition Bureau announced the study last fall as grocery prices rose at the fastest pace in 40 years.
Canada
-
New Brunswick premier to announce cabinet shuffle after two ministers quit
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs is set to shuffle his cabinet Tuesday.
-
Olivia Chow elected mayor of Toronto
Olivia Chow has been elected mayor of Toronto ending almost 13 years of right-leaning rule at Toronto City Hall and becoming the first woman and the first visible minority person to lead the city since amalgamation.
-
Forest fire centre declares 2023 already worst year ever for Canadian wildfires
Canada surpassed the record for area burned by wildfires in a single year Monday as hundreds of fires continued to blaze in almost every province and territory.
-
Guangdong Jibaobao car seats recalled by Health Canada
Health Canada has recalled Guangdong Jibaobao Children's Products Co., Ltd. car seats over potential injury hazards.
-
First Nations in B.C. call on minister to resign over horrific child abuse case
For months, an Indigenous boy and his little sister were subjected to what a British Columbia judge called “incomprehensible” abuse from the foster parents who were supposed to care for them and instead meted out torture, starvation and assaults that culminated in the boy being beaten to death.
-
'We will navigate this together:' Funerals begin for seniors killed in bus crash
After months of recovery from an accident, Donna Showdra was excited to venture on her first small trip doing something she loved -- spending a day at the casino. Showdra, 79, was among the seniors on a minibus from western Manitoba travelling to the Sand Hills Casino on June 15 when it went into the path of a semi-trailer truck on the Trans-Canada Highway near the town of Carberry.
World
-
Russia drops charges against Prigozhin and others who took part in brief rebellion
Russian authorities said Tuesday they have closed a criminal investigation into the armed rebellion led by mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, with no charges against him or any of the other participants.
-
4 dead, 900 rescued after landslides triggered by flash floods in southwest China
Four people died and three others were missing after landslides hit a county in China's southwestern Sichuan province on Tuesday, leading authorities to evacuate more than 900 people.
-
Audio emerges with new details of Trump's 2021 conversation about classified documents
An audio recording that includes new details from a 2021 meeting at which former President Donald Trump discusses holding secret documents he did not declassify has been released.
-
Couple celebrating 50th wedding anniversary are stabbed to death
Authorities announced late Monday that they had arrested a 41-year-old man in the weekend killing of a Massachusetts couple celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary, along with another family member, in the small city outside Boston.
-
DeSantis unveils an aggressive immigration and border security policy that largely mirrors Trump's
Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis promised to end birthright citizenship, finish building the southern border wall and send U.S. forces into Mexico to combat drug cartels as part of an aggressive -- and familiar -- immigration policy proposal he laid out Monday in a Texas border city.
-
Guatemala voters send 2 presidential candidates on opposite sides of political spectrum to a runoff
Guatemala voters sent two presidential candidates from opposite sides of the political spectrum to an Aug. 20 runoff, giving hope to many disenchanted citizens that change might be possible, according to preliminary results Monday.
Politics
-
David Johnston files final report on foreign meddling, done as special rapporteur
Former governor general David Johnston has filed his final -- and confidential -- report on foreign interference to the prime minister, ending his controversial term as special rapporteur.
-
Trudeau taking cautious approach with uprising to not stoke Russian propaganda
Canada is monitoring the situation in Russia after a short-lived armed rebellion by a mercenary leader this weekend, Prime Minister Justin said Monday, adding a cautious approach is needed to avoid fuelling Russian propaganda.
-
Levy sanctions against foreign aggressors targeting Canada with disinformation: MPs
MPs are urging the Liberal government to levy sanctions against individuals and organizations who target Canadians with disinformation.
Health
-
MAID: Organ donation guidelines updated for first time since 'natural death' eligibility criteria removed
The guidelines on how to handle organ donation after medically-assisted death have been officially updated for the first time since a 'reasonably foreseeable natural death' was removed from the eligibility criteria.
-
Provinces with existing dental coverage got smaller share of federal kids' benefit
Provinces that already cover dental-care services for children have been given a smaller share of federal dollars from the Canada Dental Benefit, further driving concerns that governments will end that coverage as the federal program expands.
-
Long-term smoke exposure may be associated with dying from a tumour: study
Amid some of the worst air quality to hit North America in decades, a new study has dug into the long-term health impacts of smoke exposure.
Sci-Tech
-
'Water comes crashing in': The science behind the 'catastrophic implosion' that killed 5 on the Titan
Officials are saying the Titan submersible likely imploded under the pressure of the ocean. One expert explains how this is different from an explosion and what happened to the people on board.
-
Janitor heard ‘annoying alarms’ and turned off freezer, ruining 20 years of school research worth $1 million, lawsuit says
A university janitor who turned off a freezer after hearing multiple 'annoying alarms,' ruined more than 20 years of research, according to a lawsuit filed against his employer by Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in upstate New York.
-
Microsoft, U.S. regulators head to court over $69-billion deal that could reshape video gaming
Microsoft on Thursday will try to gain clearance to complete a $69 billion takeover of video game maker Activision Blizzard in a legal showdown with U.S. regulators that will reshape a pastime that's bigger than the movie and music industries combined.
Entertainment
-
Fox News unveils primetime lineup with Jesse Watters in Tucker Carlson's former time slot
Jesse Watters will fill the Fox News Channel time slot left vacant by the firing of Tucker Carlson, part of a dramatic revamp of the network's evening lineup announced on Monday.
-
Diego Luna talks filming 'Andor' final season and the prospects for Latino actors in the Emmys race
Diego Luna has mixed emotions about the looming end of his Star Wars series 'Andor.'
-
Princess Diana's famous 'black sheep' sweater is going up for auction
Princess Diana left behind a vast style legacy, and soon enthusiasts will be able to bid for one of her most famous looks. The celebrated "black sheep" sweater first worn by Lady Diana Spencer at a polo match in 1981, will headline Sotheby’s Fashion Icons auction in New York and online between August 31 and September 14.
Business
-
Competition Bureau to release study on grocery sector concentration and food costs
Canada's competition watchdog is expected to release a study today examining whether consolidation in the grocery sector is contributing to rising food costs. The Competition Bureau announced the study last fall as grocery prices rose at the fastest pace in 40 years.
-
Why chaos in Russia could spell trouble for the global economy
After the pandemic and war in Ukraine, and the inflation shock that followed, the global economy is in a precarious state. The last thing it needs right now is another nasty surprise. The armed insurrection has been defused but the most serious challenge to Putin’s authority in 23 years could still usher in a period of turmoil and change.
-
Stock market today: Wall Street drifts to start what could be a quiet week
Stocks are drifting Monday in their first trading since a big rally for Wall Street hit its first roadblock in six weeks.
Lifestyle
-
6 pieces of exercise equipment to bring on summer vacation
With the summer season officially here, many Canadians are likely preparing to go on trips over the next few months. Andrea Tam, CEO and head trainer at Tamfit Canada, shares six pieces of equipment that can be used to exercise while travelling over the summer.
-
'The classic David and Goliath story': Pig versus bear stand-off caught on camera
A heroic pig named Barbie Q defended her fellow farm animals from a bear, an act her owner says is an inspiration.
-
Essentials for the Hajj: From sun hats to shoe bags, a guide to gear for the Muslim pilgrimage
Straw hats, cross-body bags, and collapsible chairs: These are just some of the essentials Muslims bring to the Hajj pilgrimage.
Sports
-
Herdman: Solutions needed quickly for financially troubled Canada Soccer
Canadian men's soccer head coach John Herdman says it's time for everyone to come together for a solution to Canada Soccer's financial troubles. With a World Cup coming in three years, he adds, it has to happen quickly.
-
The women's tennis tour plans for its players to earn the same as men at more events
It took more than three decades after the founding of the Women's Tennis Association for all four Grand Slam tournaments to agree to give the same prize money to female and male players. Now the women's tour is pledging to make sure its athletes also get identical paychecks at some other top-tier events in the coming years.
-
Belgian shot putter goes viral running hurdles to save team from disqualification
Belgian shot putter Jolien Boumkwo ran the 100-metre hurdles to save her team from disqualification at the European Athletics Team Championships on Saturday in Poland, after her teammates pulled-out due to injury.
Autos
-
Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds among new investors backing F1 team Alpine in US $218 million deal
After soccer, Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are setting their sights on Formula One. F1 team Alpine has secured a 200 million euro (US $218 million) investment from a group of investors that includes the actors.
-
Aston Martin strikes deal with California-based Lucid to help make EVs
British ultra-luxury sports car maker Aston Martin has signed a deal with Lucid Group, the California-based electric luxury car startup. Lucid will provide electric motors under the arrangement and battery systems for Aston Martin’s future electric vehicles.
-
Alberta's fuel tax relief extended to Dec. 31
Albertans will enjoy cheaper fuel costs for a little while longer, Premier Danielle Smith confirmed on Monday.