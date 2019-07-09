Kale salad recall: CFIA issues Eat Smart salad product warning over Listeria concerns
The CFIA has issued a food recall warning for the Eat Smart Sweet Vegetable Kale Salad Bag kit seen here in this undated photo (CFIA)
Published Tuesday, July 9, 2019 9:11PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, July 10, 2019 8:35AM EDT
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a food recall warning of Eat Smart’s Sweet Kale Vegetable Salad Bag Kit due to possible Listeria contamination.
The recall applies to the salad bag kit sold across New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Prince Edward Island and Quebec.
Parent company Fresh Taste Produce Ltd. is recalling the 28 ounce bag with UPC code 709351891403 and best before date listed as July 17, 2019 and cautioned that customers who bought the product should not consume it.
The CFIA says that food contaminated by Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled, but can still make someone very ill.
Symptoms include vomiting, nausea, fever, muscle aches, severe headaches and neck stiffness, with pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems particularly at risk.
The recall was triggered after test results in a food safety investigation, but there have been no reported illnesses associated with this product thus far.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from Health News
- Baby born from dead donor's transplanted womb in U.S. first
- Want to improve your mental well-being? Go sober, study says
- Judge strikes down rule requiring U.S. drug ads to reveal prices
- IVF couple gave birth to wrong children, filed lawsuit
- CFIA study finds imported 'genuine' honey often mixed with added sugar