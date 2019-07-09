The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a food recall warning of Eat Smart’s Sweet Kale Vegetable Salad Bag Kit due to possible Listeria contamination.

The recall applies to the salad bag kit sold across New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Prince Edward Island and Quebec.

Parent company Fresh Taste Produce Ltd. is recalling the 28 ounce bag with UPC code 709351891403 and best before date listed as July 17, 2019 and cautioned that customers who bought the product should not consume it.

The CFIA says that food contaminated by Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled, but can still make someone very ill.

Symptoms include vomiting, nausea, fever, muscle aches, severe headaches and neck stiffness, with pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems particularly at risk.

The recall was triggered after test results in a food safety investigation, but there have been no reported illnesses associated with this product thus far.