Infant formula recalled over rancidity after illnesses reported: CFIA
Abbott brand Calcio XD infant formula is seen in this handout image from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.
Published Saturday, September 14, 2019 8:32AM EDT
TOROTO - An infant formula is being recalled across Canada over concerns of rancidity and an off-colour.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is warning that Abbott Laboratories brand Calcilo XD Powder, a low-calcium infant formula, is being recalled by the manufacturer.
According to the agency, there have been illnesses reported in connection with consumption of the recalled product.
The CFIA warns that the formula should not be consumed, as it may result in symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea. Instead, the formula should be returned to the place of purchase, or thrown out.
The recall includes the 375 g size of the product, with the Universal Product Code (UPC) 0 70074 53329 2, which was sold in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Quebec and Saskatchewan.
The recall has prompted a food safety investigation, which the CFIA says may lead to the recall of further products.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from Health News
- Infant formula recalled over rancidity after illnesses reported: CFIA
- B.C. teen's cardiac arrest leaves family pleading for defibrillators in schools
- Burn victims' families push for ban on ethanol firepot burners
- Health experts back treatment for kids with peanut allergy
- Illinois lawsuit filed against top e-cigarette maker