TORONTO -- Health Canada suggests the best way to prevent antibiotic resistance among some infectious bacteria is to reduce the necessity of taking antibiotics in the first place, while one expert believes the best approach would come out of government policy.

On Tuesday, a report from the Council of Canadian Academies indicated drug resistance is likely to kill 400,000 Canadians in the next 30 years and would likely cost $120 billion in hospital expenses.

Antibiotic resistance occurs when the micro-organisms like bacteria become resistant to drugs through evolution.

According to Health Canada, the best way to protect against antibiotic resistance is to reduce the risk of getting sick by maintaining proper hygiene.

Keeping your hands clean is paramount. Hands should be washed often with soap or hand sanitizer for at least 20 seconds, especially if they are visibly dirty.

The agency also suggests coughing or sneezing into your sleeve rather than your hands. Other suggestions to avoid infection include practicing safe sex, maintaining up-to-date vaccinations and washing your meats before cooking.

Dr. Isaac Bogoch, an associate professor at the University of Toronto specializing in infectious diseases, also suggests not taking antibiotics unless they are necessary for treatment of an infection.

“Quite frankly, we have to be careful about using antibiotics unnecessarily,” he told CTVNews.ca in a phone interview. “At an individual level, that means using antibiotics in an appropriate manner. A lot of times people go to the doctor they might have a viral illness and the doctor doesn’t want to give antibiotics and people might shop around until they get a subscription for something and that’s unnecessary.”

All of these suggestions are just a drop in the bucket, Bogoch added. He said the best way to fight antibiotic resistance is through a three-pronged government policy that includes the development of new drugs, stopping the inappropriate use of antibiotics and ensuring proper stewardship over antibiotics in humans and food production.

“A lot of people focus on the development of new antibiotics as the solution, that’s not the solution, that is one piece of a much larger puzzle,” he said.

Even still, this approach might not be enough to prevent antibiotic resistance if other countries don’t follow along, Bogoch said.

“We’ve seen that infections that emerge and resistance mutations emerge in one part of the world quickly make it to other parts of the world because of the mobility of humans,” he said.

“It’s not enough for Canada to do its part. This is a global effort.”

With files from The Canadian Press