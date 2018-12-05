

CTVNews.ca Staff, with a report from CTV Saskatoon’s Stephanie Villella





Two young brothers from Saskatoon have been honoured for saving their grandmother’s life by calling 911 and performing CPR after she went into cardiac arrest.

While at their grandmother’s house for a sleepover last month, 10-year-old Kian Wu and his seven-year-old brother Grayson noticed that something was wrong.

“She was slouching and grunting and coughing, so we checked her pulse and her nose for breathing, but there was no pulse and there was no breathing,” Grayson Wu told CTV Saskatoon.

Kian Wu then called 911 and told the operator what was happening. The operator coached the boys on performing CPR, telling them to count out loud as they were performing the compressions.

Paramedics arrived seven minutes later and took Patti Chatterson to hospital. She later made a full recovery.

Chatterson, who works as a nurse, said it was “nothing short of a miracle” that she was able to survive and recover.

“This is the type of thing that doesn’t usually have a good outcome,” she told reporters.

On Tuesday, the brothers were honoured for their life-saving work by Saskatoon’s paramedic service. They each received a plaque as well as a ‘Heart Hero’ cape.

“That the boys acted so quickly and that they knew what to do was incredible,” Chatterson said.

“They’re my heroes for life.”

The boys said they were scared of the situation they found themselves in, but glad they were able to save their grandmother’s life.