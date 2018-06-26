

CTVNews.ca Staff





A police dog in Spain has been trained to mimic CPR.

In a video posted online by Madrid police, Poncho, an eight-year-old cocker spaniel, appears to perform CPR on his handler, giving chest compressions and even listening for signs of breathing.

According to Madrid police, what seems like a life-saving display is really just a fun way to teach children about first aid.

With files from The Associated Press