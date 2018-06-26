Spanish police dog trained to mimic CPR
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Tuesday, June 26, 2018 7:34AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, June 26, 2018 10:38PM EDT
A police dog in Spain has been trained to mimic CPR.
In a video posted online by Madrid police, Poncho, an eight-year-old cocker spaniel, appears to perform CPR on his handler, giving chest compressions and even listening for signs of breathing.
According to Madrid police, what seems like a life-saving display is really just a fun way to teach children about first aid.
With files from The Associated Press
"Heroica" actuación de nuestro #Compañerosde4Patas Poncho, que no dudó ni un instante en "salvar la vida" del agente, practicando la #RCP de una manera magistral.— Policía de Madrid (@policiademadrid) June 22, 2018
El perro es el único ser en el mundo que te amará más de lo que se ama a sí mismo- John Billings#Adopta pic.twitter.com/yeoEwPkbRc
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- U.S. Supreme Court upholds Trump travel ban, rejects Muslim bias claim
- Prince William tours Holocaust memorial, meets survivors
- London couple who killed French nanny get 30-year sentences
- Colombia to use herbicide drones against record coca harvest
- Mali vs. Afghanistan: comparing recent history with what lies ahead for CAF troops