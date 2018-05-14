Health minister announces dementia advisory board to help with national strategy
Health Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor speaks at the National Dementia Conference in Ottawa on Monday, May 14, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Patrick Doyle
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, May 14, 2018 12:14PM EDT
OTTAWA -- Health Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor says she will set up a new advisory group to tackle issues related to dementia.
Petitpas Taylor says the board will help the government's efforts to develop a national dementia strategy.
The board will be co-chaired by Dr. William E. Reichman of the Centre for Aging and Brain Health Innovation and Pauline Tardif, the CEO of the Alzheimer Society of Canada.
The minister is attending a meeting of health-care professionals, caregivers, researchers and people with dementia at The National Dementia Conference today.
The government launched a national dementia strategy last June with new legislation -- Bill C-22.
Petitpas Taylor says she hopes the advisory board will report back to her next spring.
