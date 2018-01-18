Health Canada warns of EpiPen shortage
Jeff Lagerquist, CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Thursday, January 18, 2018 5:50PM EST
Health Canada has issued a warning about a shortage of EpiPen auto-injectors with the 0.3 mg format.
EpiPens are often carried by those with allergies that cause anaphylaxis, such as peanuts, fish, eggs or milk. The hand-held devices deliver a single dose of an epinephrine solution to treat the reaction.
According Pfizer Canada, the supply shortage impacts the 0.3 mg format. The 0.15 mg EpiPen Jr. will remain available.
“Additional limited inventory will be supplied at the beginning of February 2018, which will be placed under allocation and we will continue to manage supply carefully,” the company said in an online statement.
Canada is the only market impacted. Pfizer Canada blamed the shortage on a manufacturing disruption.
“We understand and regret the challenges this shortage poses to patients,” the statement read. “Pfizer fully realizes the importance of this medicine to our customers and patients, and has taken action to minimize the duration of the supply interruption, including efforts to expedite delivery of available supply.”
The problem is expected to be resolved by March 2.
EpiPens expire on the last day of the month indicated on the product packaging. Health Canada advises anyone having a reaction to use their expired product and immediately call 911.
