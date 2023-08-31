Health Canada has issued a recall notice for the wired foot switch used with certain Philips systems due to performance problems identified during their evaluation of complaints.

According to the notice issued on Wednesday, the recalled products have a potential safety issue, especially when used with the Philips Allura Xper, Allura Centron, Azurion, and Multidiagnost-Eleva systems, where there is a possibility of loss of imaging functionality resulting from no or intermittent X‐ray radiation initiation.

The health agency says after evaluating the complaints it received, it was found that the wired foot switch may exhibit inconsistent production of X-ray radiation. Such inconsistency could potentially result in a malfunction of the imaging machine, leading to delays in diagnosis or disruptions during medical procedures.

According to the notice, the wired foot switch serves a crucial role in controlling various functions, including fluoroscopy, exposure settings, as well as other essential features such as single-shot imaging, light control, and toggling between X-ray planes (particularly for bi-plane systems). These functions are integral components of the above-mentioned Philips systems.

Health Canada issued recalls for a few other products this week.

The Essenta Dr Compact System was among the list of recent recalls. The health agency warns that a potential cybersecurity concern is associated with this product, which could potentially lead to unauthorized access, disclosure, or modification of patient data, posing a “significant risk” to patient privacy and data integrity.

Curcumin Ultra Vegan capsules have also been recalled. Health Canada says that the bottle label for the affected lot may have illegible medicinal ingredients listed.

The health agency urges Canadians to first check if their Curcumin Ultra Vegan capsules are part of the affected lot and then to reach out to the recalling firm for any additional questions.

For further information regarding the Philips wired foot switch and the Essenta Dr Compact Digital Radiography System, individuals are encouraged to contact the respective manufacturers for any needed clarification or details.

Reporting for this story was paid for through The Afghan Journalists in Residence Project funded by Meta.