Health Canada recalls 7 models of Kidoozie brand play tents over potential flammability hazard

More than 37,000 Kidoozie brand play tents in Canada have been recalled over a potential flammability hazard.

Health Canada says the recall involves seven models of U.S.-based Kidoozie brand play tents from Epoch Everlasting Play for not meeting “the flammability requirements of the Canada Consumer Product Safety Act’s Tents Regulations.”

According to the recall notice issued Thursday, Epoch Everlasting Play has received no reports of incidents or injuries related to the play tents in Canada. The company says there have also been no accidents or injuries reported in the U.S.

The agency recommends Canadians stop using the recalled play tents immediately, and contact the company for information on how to get a refund or replacement.

The play tents were sold in Canada between March 2014 and March 2022.

According to Epoch Everlasting Play, 251,653 units of the tents were sold in the U.S. and 37,211 were sold in Canada.

The list of Kidoozie brand play tents being recalled includes: