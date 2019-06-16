A 12-year-old girl has designed a special stuffed animal pouch to cover IV bags to make hospital visits less intimidating for young patients.

When Ella Casano was seven, she started receiving treatment for a disorder that causes excessive bruising or bleeding. The treatment included getting infusions.

“When I had my first infusion, I was surprised and a little bit intimidated by the look of the amount of tubing and medical equipment on my IV pole,” Casano wrote.

That’s part of the reason she wanted to create the Medi Teddy.

“As I saw more and more children experiencing the same feelings, I became more interested in creating a friendlier experience for young IV patients, so I created Medi Teddy.”

Casano plans to give the Medi Teddy’s to children in hospitals for free – the GoFundMe for the project has raised $18,848 in six days, well past the goal of $5000.