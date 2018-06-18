Compulsive video-game playing labelled mental health condition by WHO
People play a video game at the Square Enix booth at the Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles on Thursday, June 12, 2014. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, June 18, 2018 6:47AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, June 18, 2018 7:10AM EDT
GENEVA - The World Health Organization says that compulsively playing video games now qualifies as a new mental health condition, in a move that some critics warn may risk stigmatizing its young players.
In its latest revision to an international disease classification manual, the UN health agency said Monday that classifying "Gaming Disorder" as a separate condition will "serve a public health purpose for countries to be better prepared to identify this issue."
Dr. Shekhar Saxena, director of WHO's department for mental health, said WHO accepted the proposal that Gaming Disorder should be listed as a new problem based on scientific evidence.
Dr. Joan Harvey, a spokeswoman for the British Psychological Society, warned the new designation might cause unnecessary concern among parents and said only a minority of gamers would be affected.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from Health News
- Compulsive video-game playing labelled mental health condition by WHO
- Epileptic boy's case sparks U.K. review of medical pot laws
- Congo's Ebola outbreak poses challenges for bush meat
- Device designed for wounded soldiers now helping civilians regain mobility
- Health Canada to enlist social media influencers to help vaping awareness