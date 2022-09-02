Canada-wide recall for galangal powder after poisonings in southern Ont.
Health Canada is recalling Mr. Right brand Keampferia Galanga Powder due to aconitine contamination, following a mass poisoning at a restaurant in Markham, Ont.
In a recall warning posted online, the national health agency said the affected product is sold in 454-gram packages with the product code AT154. It has been sold in Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario, and Quebec, and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.
Keampferia galanga, also known as sand ginger, is a root similar to ginger that is used as a seasoning in seafood dishes, curries and soups. Aconitine comes from the poisonous Monkshood plant, the roots of which appear similar to the sand ginger plant’s.
According to Health Canada, symptoms of aconitine poisoning can include rapid-onset nausea, vomiting, dizziness, weakness, irregular heartbeats and, in severe cases, death. Food contaminated with aconitine may not look or smell spoiled, but can still cause illness.
Several people fell severely ill from suspected aconitine poisoning after eating at Delight Restaurant & BBQ in Markham on Aug. 27 and 28.
Health Canada advises anyone who has purchased Mr. Right brand Keampferia Galanga Powder not to consume, serve, use or sell it. If you think you’ve become sick from consuming a recalled product, contact your healthcare provider.
Mar-a-Lago search inventory shows documents marked as classified mixed with clothes, gifts, press clippings
U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon on Friday released a detailed inventory from the Mar-a-Lago search that the Justice Department previously filed under seal in court.
Bank of Canada expected to raise interest rate for fifth time
Inflation appears to have peaked but it's still running hot and a supersized rate hike from the Bank of Canada next week is widely expected. Some economists think Wednesday's hike could be the last for a while.
Handgun misfires in assassination attempt on Argentina's VP
Judicial and law enforcement authorities were investigating Friday whether a Brazilian citizen who appears to have tried to assassinate Argentina's politically powerful Vice President Cristina Fernandez was a lone gunman or whether he was part of a larger organization.
G7 countries agree to cap the price of Russian oil
The West's biggest economies on Friday agreed to impose a price cap on Russian oil in an attempt to reduce Moscow's ability to fund its war in Ukraine without further stoking global inflation.
Yoga sect allegedly exploited women to lure men like Placido Domingo
An Argentina-based yoga group sexually exploited vulnerable women it called 'geishas' to get money and influence from wealthy and powerful men around the world, including opera star Placido Domingo, who knew the organization's leaders for more than two decades, according to interviews with former members and local authorities.
Your blood type could predict your risk of having a stroke before age 60: study
A new study suggests certain blood types can be a factor in determining the risk of stroke for people under the age of 60.
China taps into anti-West resentment to counter UN report
Hours after yet another assessment by outside observers that China's crackdown in its far-west Xinjiang region may constitute crimes against humanity, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin stepped up to a podium to go on the offensive.
How the U.S. heat dome will impact Canada's Labour Day long weekend weather
The Western U.S. is currently sweltering under a heat dome, and according to experts, we’ll be feeling some of those impacts in parts of Canada this long weekend.
Health Canada authorizes first bivalent COVID-19 booster, doses to start arriving Friday
Health Canada has authorized the use of the country's first variant-targeting COVID-19 booster shot, marking what health officials are calling a 'milestone' in Canada's pandemic response. The Spikevax bivalent dose is an adapted version of the original Moderna mRNA vaccine, and targets both the original strain of COVID-19 as well as the Omicron variant. The first delivery of doses will arrive on Friday.
Toronto woman fights months for access to government accounts after SIN flagged as 'deceased'
A Toronto woman has spent months fighting for access to her government accounts after she says her Social Insurance Number (SIN) was flagged as ‘deceased’ by Service Canada.
The telltale signs of quiet firing and other 'quiet' workplace practices
Add "quiet firing" and "quiet managing" to the list of modern terms that describe familiar workplace practices. The two have emerged following the popularization of the term "quiet quitting" on the social media app TikTok in August.
How the U.S. heat dome will impact Canada's Labour Day long weekend weather
The Western U.S. is currently sweltering under a heat dome, and according to experts, we’ll be feeling some of those impacts in parts of Canada this long weekend.
EXCLUSIVE | Brampton, Ont., podcast host speaks out about machete attack that left him with 180 stitches
A Brampton, Ont. media personality who was brutally attacked with a machete and axe in the driveway of his home has spoken out for the first time since he was ambushed.
China taps into anti-West resentment to counter UN report
Hours after yet another assessment by outside observers that China's crackdown in its far-west Xinjiang region may constitute crimes against humanity, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin stepped up to a podium to go on the offensive.
Saudi snitching app Kollona Amn turns citizens into social media police
A Saudi app that lets ordinary people "play the role of a police officer" may have alerted authorities to the tweets of a student whose sentencing to 34 years in jail has drawn international condemnation.
Yoga sect allegedly exploited women to lure men like Placido Domingo
An Argentina-based yoga group sexually exploited vulnerable women it called 'geishas' to get money and influence from wealthy and powerful men around the world, including opera star Placido Domingo, who knew the organization's leaders for more than two decades, according to interviews with former members and local authorities.
Mar-a-Lago search inventory shows documents marked as classified mixed with clothes, gifts, press clippings
U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon on Friday released a detailed inventory from the Mar-a-Lago search that the Justice Department previously filed under seal in court.
Handgun misfires in assassination attempt on Argentina's VP
Judicial and law enforcement authorities were investigating Friday whether a Brazilian citizen who appears to have tried to assassinate Argentina's politically powerful Vice President Cristina Fernandez was a lone gunman or whether he was part of a larger organization.
Iran briefly seizes 2 U.S. sea drones in Red Sea amid tensions
Iran's navy seized two American sea drones in the Red Sea before letting them go Friday, officials said, in the latest maritime incident involving the U.S. Navy's new drone fleet in the Mideast.
Prime minister says some premiers not being honest about carbon pricing
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says some premiers are not being honest about the effect of Ottawa's carbon tax.
Trudeau set to visit Greater Toronto Area today
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be making stops across Ontario's Halton Region today.
Alberta lieutenant-governor says not a done deal she'll OK proposed sovereignty act
Alberta's lieutenant-governor says it's not a done deal that she would automatically sign off on a proposal from a United Conservative Party leadership candidate to pass a bill aimed at ignoring federal laws and court rulings.
Ultraprocessed foods linked to cancer and early death, studies find
Eating a lot of ultraprocessed foods significantly increases men's risk of colorectal cancer and can lead to heart disease and early death in both men and women, according to two new, large-scale studies of people in the United States and Italy published Wednesday in British medical journal The BMJ.
How are Canadian universities responding to monkeypox?
As the new school year kicks off, universities across the country are back in crisis management mode, this time to address monkeypox. The Public Health Agency in Canada recently reported a slowing down in the spread of cases, but experts say that schools need to remain prepared.
Webb telescope captures its first direct image of an exoplanet
Astronomers have captured the first direct image of an exoplanet with the James Webb Space Telescope.
'No smoking gun': Calgary scientists studying Mars soil for signs it supported life
A University of Calgary scientist is hoping to determine whether Mars was ever capable of supporting life.
Turkish pop singer indicted for inciting hatred
A Turkish pop-singer could face up to three years in prison after she was indicted Friday for "inciting hatred and enmity" over a joke she made about religious schools in the country.
Taylor Swift to host screening of 'All Too Well' short film at Toronto International Film Festival
Taylor Swift has joined the roster of celebrities making appearances at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. celebrate 20 years of marriage
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. celebrated 20 years of marriage on Thursday.
G7 countries agree to cap the price of Russian oil
The West's biggest economies on Friday agreed to impose a price cap on Russian oil in an attempt to reduce Moscow's ability to fund its war in Ukraine without further stoking global inflation.
Stocks rally after jobs report didn't come in too hot
Wall Street shifted between small gains and losses Friday ahead of U.S. jobs data that might reinforce U.S. Federal Reserve plans for more interest rate hikes meant to cool inflation.
Bank of Canada expected to raise interest rate for fifth time
Inflation appears to have peaked but it's still running hot and a supersized rate hike from the Bank of Canada next week is widely expected. Some economists think Wednesday's hike could be the last for a while.
Fiddle and the forge: National music champ is also an Alberta blacksmith
Whether he's fiddling a tune for a national title or swinging a hammer at his day job, Ethan Harty says the key to his success is focusing on the "fine details."
Dazzling pink diamond could fetch more than US$21 million at auction
A dazzling pink diamond, described as one of the world's purest, could fetch more than US$21 million when it goes under the hammer in Hong Kong in October, auction house Sotheby's said on Wednesday.
The telltale signs of quiet firing and other 'quiet' workplace practices
Add "quiet firing" and "quiet managing" to the list of modern terms that describe familiar workplace practices. The two have emerged following the popularization of the term "quiet quitting" on the social media app TikTok in August.
Kyrgios fined for spitting, obscenities at U.S. Open
Fiery Australian Nick Kyrgios has been fined US$7,500 for 'spitting and audible obscenities' during his second-round win at the U.S. Open on Wednesday, tournament organizers told Reuters.
Nadal overcomes hitting himself in face with own racket to beat Fognini in U.S. Open 2nd round
Rafael Nadal overcame accidentally hitting himself in the face with his own racket to beat Fabio Fognini in the U.S. Open second round.
Champions League refs told to punish 'acts of simulation'
Champions League referees must be tougher with players who exaggerate contact trying to get an opponent shown a yellow card, UEFA said Friday.
Ontario installing its first-ever diverging diamond interchange and here's how it works
Ontario drivers may soon find themselves on the province's first-ever diverging diamond interchange that is set to open this year.
F1 ruling clears way for Piastri to drive for McLaren in '23
Oscar Piastri will join McLaren on a multiyear deal in 2023 after Formula One's contracts board ruled in his favor and against Alpine on Friday.
Canada might be getting a 1,000 km/h vacuum-tube train
A Canadian company has unveiled plans for a fully electric train-style vehicle which could travel at 1,000 kilometres per hour and, it claims, would cost less than a plane ticket to travel on.