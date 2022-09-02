Canada-wide recall for galangal powder after poisonings in southern Ont.

Health Canada is recalling Mr. Right brand Keampferia Galanga Powder due to aconitine contamination, following a mass poisoning at a restaurant in Markham, Ont.

In a recall warning posted online, the national health agency said the affected product is sold in 454-gram packages with the product code AT154. It has been sold in Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario, and Quebec, and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.

Keampferia galanga, also known as sand ginger, is a root similar to ginger that is used as a seasoning in seafood dishes, curries and soups. Aconitine comes from the poisonous Monkshood plant, the roots of which appear similar to the sand ginger plant’s.

According to Health Canada, symptoms of aconitine poisoning can include rapid-onset nausea, vomiting, dizziness, weakness, irregular heartbeats and, in severe cases, death. Food contaminated with aconitine may not look or smell spoiled, but can still cause illness.

Several people fell severely ill from suspected aconitine poisoning after eating at Delight Restaurant & BBQ in Markham on Aug. 27 and 28.

Health Canada advises anyone who has purchased Mr. Right brand Keampferia Galanga Powder not to consume, serve, use or sell it. If you think you’ve become sick from consuming a recalled product, contact your healthcare provider.

More information can be found here.