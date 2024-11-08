Health

    • Canada approves Moderna's RSV vaccine for adults aged 60 and older

    This electron microscope image shows human respiratory syncytial virus particles in blue and anti-RSV F protein/gold antibodies in yellow from the surface of human lung cells. (National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, NIH via AP) This electron microscope image shows human respiratory syncytial virus particles in blue and anti-RSV F protein/gold antibodies in yellow from the surface of human lung cells. (National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, NIH via AP)
    Moderna said on Friday Canada's health regulator has approved its vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus in adults 60 years and older, making it the country's first authorized mRNA-based shot for the condition.

    Health Canada has approved the vaccine, mRESVIA, for prevention of lower respiratory tract disease in older adults, the company said, adding that its supply is expected in early 2025.

    mRNA vaccines, which teach the body to make specific proteins that the immune system can recognize and attack, have the potential to treat multiple diseases and be more effective than conventional shots, the company said.

    Earlier this week, British drugmaker GSK received approval in Canada for its RSV vaccine for adults aged between 50 and 59 years.

    GSK's Arexvy and Pfizer's shot Abrysvo, both protein-based vaccines, are also approved in Canada for adults aged 60 years and older.

    Moderna's shot was approved in the United States in May for the same age group. It is also approved in Europe and Qatar.

    The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company has been banking on revenue from newer mRNA shots, including mRESVIA and an experimental COVID-flu combination vaccine, to make up for waning post-pandemic demand for COVID products.

    RSV, which typically causes cold-like symptoms, is a leading cause of pneumonia in toddlers and older adults.

    (Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

