A seven-month-old baby was among a “significant” number of children requiring medical care for “serious adverse events” involving cannabis since legalization last October, according to a new study.

Between September and December 2018, 16 cases were reported to the Canadian Paediatric Surveillance Program (CPSP), forming the start of a two-year study.

Cases involved children ranging in age from seven months to 17 years, with an average age of nine. Of those hospitalized, almost two-thirds were due to kids accidentally ingesting cannabis belonging to a parent or caregiver.

"The number of cases involving young children is striking," Dr. Christina Grant, a pediatrician in Hamilton, Ont. and co-principal investigator, said in a news release.

"These early results highlight the urgency of prioritizing the needs of children and youth in policy and education initiatives, especially as edibles become legalized later this year."

The CPSP began a new study on serious and life-threatening events associated with recreational cannabis use in Canadian children and youth in September 2018.

The data is similar to trends in Colorado and Washington state, where cannabis is also legal, the CPSP said.

The study will continue until October 2020 and will monitor trends following the legalization of edibles in the fall.

Last February, the CPSP recommended to Health Canada that any product resembling candy or appealing to children be prohibited and that packaging include warnings about known and potential harms to young children and fetuses from cannabis exposure.

Health Canada's final regulations on cannabis edibles were announced on June 14, with the new rules taking effect Oct. 17.

The regulations require child-resistant and plain packaging for edibles and a 10 mg THC limit per product.

THC is the part of cannabis that makes users feel high.