ADVERTISEMENT

Health

Type 2 diabetes prevented with adherence to Mediterranean diet and exercise, study finds

By CNN

Published

Each person in the clinical trial received a bottle of olive oil every month for free. MarianVejcik/iStockphoto/Getty Images via CNN Newsource


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.