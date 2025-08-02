ADVERTISEMENT

Health

‘Stop using immediately’: Health Canada issues recall for baby nests

By Tammy Ibrahimpoor

Published

The Health Canada recall involves BChic and Chicure model baby nests, with the brand name 'eleven'.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.