A province-wide support system for victims of sexual assault has launched in Alberta amid increasing demand for more accessible services for those affected by sexual violence.

The specialized phone-and-text service, called One-Line, aims to break down the traditional barriers that stand in the way of victims seeking support by offering anonymous, smartphone-based access to support services.

The service, launched Monday, directs victims to the closest specialized services available to them.

“Responding to sexual violence is a special skill that isn’t shared by all professionals and paraprofessionals. Specialized support is important because sexual violence is associated with a high-degree of shame and self-blame,” reads the One-Line website.

“Responders will help survivors understand where services are located, make a plan of action, and provide recommendations for carrying it out.”

One-Line, a partnership between the Association of Alberta Sexual Assault Services and the province, was born out of the success of Alberta’s #IBelieveYou campaign, which aimed to change the conversation surrounding sexual assault survivors.

“Traditionally, survivors have avoided reaching out for support for fear of not being believed. #IBelieveYou has dramatically changed the way Albertans respond to survivors,” reads the website.

“Fear is now being replaced with confidence, and demand for services has significantly increased. The Alberta One-Line is a response to that heightened demand.”

The support service will be at 1-866-403-8000 available from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. MT, seven days a week, in more than 200 languages, including Cree.