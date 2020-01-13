TORONTO -- Health Canada and Elfe Juvenile Products have recalled a baby safety gate after its coating was found to contain excessive levels of barium.

The recall affects 26,108 units of the “Bily retractable safety gate” sold in Canada between June and December 2019.

Health Canada said the surface coating on the metal tube of the gate contains barium above the allowable limits.

Barium can be found in both medical and commercial products, but it can also be toxic at certain levels. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and cramps, as well as some more severe side effects.

Health Canada said to date there have been no reports of injuries or illnesses due to the product.

Anyone in possession of the safety gate is asked to email Elfe Juvenile Products or give them a call at 1-800-667-8184 to receive a free repair kit.