ADVERTISEMENT

Federal Election 2025

Liberals ahead by 8 points as party leaders head into French language debate: Nanos

By Phil Hahn

Updated

Published

Playing null of undefined
Eyes on Blanchet and Carney at French-language debate

Eyes on Blanchet and Carney at French-language debate

CTV News Channel LIVE

CTV News Channel LIVE

Will the leaders' debates change the minds of potential voters?

Will the leaders' debates change the minds of potential voters?

Nanos: Conservatives riding a high not seen since Harper, but 'it's just not enough'

Nanos: Conservatives riding a high not seen since Harper, but 'it's just not enough'



















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.