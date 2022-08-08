'Your Danny, your John': Condolences pour in for Olivia Newton-John

Grammy Award-winning singer and actress Olivia Newton-John died on Monday at 73.

The star, best known for appearing in the film adaptation of "Grease," died at her southern California ranch, her husband John Easterling wrote on social media.

"Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer," he said, asking "that everyone please respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time."

Her "Grease" co-star, John Travolta, also took to Instagram following the news of her death.

"My dearest Olivia," Travolta wrote, "you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!"

Other celebrities, including Viola Davis, Janis Joplin and Cyndi Lauper, also posted tributes to Olivia Newton-John:

Oh man!!! You were my childhood!! Your talent, poise, beauty!! Rest in glorious peace. God bless your family....and thank you for creating eternal memories. ❤️❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/eaS2wmURIh — Viola Davis (@violadavis) August 8, 2022

Rest in Peace Olivia Newton-John, a legendary actress and singer who left an impact on the world with her role as Sandy in the iconic movie GREASE. In 1973, Olivia covered Janis and Kris Kristofferson's "Me & Bobby McGee" on her debut album, IF NOT FOR YOU.



📸: Getty Images. pic.twitter.com/Zwl7UQvYJa — Janis Joplin (@JanisJoplin) August 8, 2022 I’m so sorry to hear the news about #OliviaNewtonJohn. She was such a nice person and a radiant bright light. She will be missed 🙏😔 — Cyndi Lauper (@cyndilauper) August 8, 2022

"Grease" is my #1 movie of all time and made me a lifelong Olivia Newton John fan. Me and my sister watched Xanadu more times than I could count. Sending so much love and prayers to a real gift of a woman and talent. #RIPOliviaNewtonJohn 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 https://t.co/1M8lcVQuON — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) August 8, 2022 Today we lost an inspiring icon of the film & music industry, fly high Olivia Newton-John…#RIP #Grease #Xanadu #Physical pic.twitter.com/Qw9hZUd4CE — Mario Lopez (@mariolopezviva) August 8, 2022

I have no words except to say my heart is broken. RIP angel girl and sing with the angels. https://t.co/Kbp1wfUcQU — Stella Parton (@StellaParton) August 8, 2022 I met her at Xanadu and sang “please Mr. please” to her. I just played Vice Principal McGee in the new TV Grease where we worshipped her magic. She was an angel #RIP ##ONJ — Jackie Hoffman (@JackieHoffman16) August 8, 2022

So Very Sad. She was everyone’s sweetheart.

Olivia Newton-John Dead at 73: The Star and Grease Icon Dies of Breast Cancer https://t.co/JS1HaHqph0 via @people — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) August 8, 2022 It saddens my heart to hear another icon has left us too soon 💔 My dear condolences to Oliva Newton-John's family, friends, fans and all of the lives that she touched. You will be missed



#olivianewtonjohn pic.twitter.com/YIAeq1pBqw — Gina Schock (@realginaschock) August 8, 2022

Always get sad when someone has been part of our life forever is no longer here. Can't even explain how much the movie Grease meant to me my dad my family and my wife 🙏 I think my favorite Olivia Newton-John song is Magic from Xanadu 🎶I can never get that song out of my head ✌️ https://t.co/EYrLsY9nk4 — Sebastian Bach (@sebastianbach) August 8, 2022

Farewell with love to the legend who will forever be my first crush. Rest In Peace, Olivia Newton-John. 🥲🙏🏼👼🏻 https://t.co/IDdhwtoiDX — Daniel Dae Kim (@danieldaekim) August 8, 2022 A little over twelve years ago, I geeked out at meeting one of my all time faves when she visited the set of Community. #OliviaNewtonJohn’s hairstylist worked on our show. I think she was there to get a haircut in our hair trailer. ❤️ https://t.co/X5O5Zttvi2 — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) August 8, 2022

Enough…. Every day we lose another legend. Olivia Newton-John is an icon. We will miss her dearly. #RIPOliviaNewtonJohn https://t.co/0Wt6wElrge — Tracie Thoms (@traciethoms) August 8, 2022

My heart is broken. Rest now, sweet friend. You were as kind and loving a person as there’s ever been. I’ll miss you every day. 💔 pic.twitter.com/Z1zkVe9CVb — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) August 8, 2022

Really sad to hear about the passing of Olivia Newton-John. My first real crush as a kid. I loved Grease & her music & I coincidentally also bought & lived in for a while the wonderful home she built in Malibu. May she Rest In Peace. ❤️ https://t.co/gP10SJWqFZ — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 8, 2022 Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta at the 50th Academy Awards (April 3, 1978).



A few months later, they took the world by storm as Sandy and Danny in 'Grease' - which went on to become the highest grossing film of 1978, proving that Grease is (and forever will be) the word. pic.twitter.com/MmGrhzDWfC — The Academy (@TheAcademy) August 8, 2022

So sad to hear the fabulously gutsy, warm & talented Olivia Newton-John has died. At an auction of her Grease memorabilia in LA three years ago, she told me her favourite song from the movie was Hopelessly Devoted To You.

Great song, great film, great lady. RIP. pic.twitter.com/K6uteubpPA — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 8, 2022

Her memory is already a blessing https://t.co/QgfF2Xuult — Nigella Lawson (@Nigella_Lawson) August 8, 2022

💔 This is really sad. I was 8 years old when I saw Grease in the cinema and remember it like it was yesterday. She was mesmerising. RIP Sandy https://t.co/IJSM0TSNXM — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) August 8, 2022 The Reagan Foundation is saddened to hear of the passing of singer and actress, Olivia Newton-John. She was known from the movie Grease, but was also the head of the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre. Olivia's life and accomplishments will never be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/VKNP70eMss — The Reagan Foundation and Institute (@RonaldReagan) August 8, 2022

With files from CTVNews.ca Writer Brooklyn Neustaeter and The Associated Press